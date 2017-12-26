× Puget Sound woke up to rare ‘White Christmas’

SEATTLE, Wash. — ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and around the Puget Sound…

The snow started falling, 1-3″ blanketed the ground.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids on Queen Anne woke up to build snowmen this morning...

Until a Q13 News reporter slid down David Rodgers Park with no warning.

Cross country skiers made their laps around the city...

Kids hurling snowballs and screaming along Lake Union were down right giddy.

The ducks--or the most part--waddled with glee.

But at least one teen, wading the water in Edmonds is probably weak in the knees.

Seagulls in the snow were really a sight along the sea.

But this holiday a white Christmas was once again a reality.