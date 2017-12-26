× Police: Thieves use vehicle to ram door of Bellevue gun shop, get away with 40-50 guns

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Thieves used a stolen vehicle to smash in the door of the West Coast Armory gun shop early Tuesday morning, and make off with 40 to 50 firearms, Bellevue police spokesman Seth Tyler said.

Just after 3 a.m., a garbage truck driver heard the alarm at West Coast Armory and saw the door had been smashed in. The suspects were gone when police got there. But it was determined that about 40-50 guns had been stolen.

Tyler said they believe there were three suspects who fled in what was later determined to be a stolen vehicle. He said surveillance video showed they used the vehicle to ram the door.

Tyler said there was also a break-in previously at the same place in which four guns were taken. Three of those were recovered, he said.

Tyler said at this time police don’t believe the two robberies are related.