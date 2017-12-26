Fire sweeps through Auburn’s Heritage Building; officials believe everyone OK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- Firefighters battled a large, three-alarm blaze in the Heritage Building at 134 East Main Street in Auburn Tuesday afternoon, but officials said they believed all occupants were out and safe.

The building has businesses on the ground floor and apartment units above. A spokeswoman for MS Property Management, which rents apartments in the building, says there are more than 35 units in the building.

Valley Regional Fire said units were dispatched at 2:53 p.m. to respond to the blaze. The call first came in as a dryer fire, officials said.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire in attic. — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) December 27, 2017

Firefighters took offensive strategy due ceiling starting to collapse. #heritagebldgfire — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) December 27, 2017

One person who is non-ambulatory had to be rescued but is uninsured. #heritagebldgfire — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) December 27, 2017

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation but was not transported. #heritagebldgfire — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) December 27, 2017

Authorities closed off Main Street from Auburn Avenue to 2nd Street.

Some of the businesses that will be lost in this fire are U-Float Spa, Hidden Entity Tattoo & Piercing, Homeplate Pub, Nail Bar and a pho restaurant. This is one of Auburn's oldest buildings. — Auburn Examiner (@AuburnExaminer) December 27, 2017

I’m saddened to hear that the Auburn Heritage Building, a 96 year-old institution in our community has gone up in flames this evening. My thoughts & prayers are w/ the first responders attending to the devastation & w/ those who lost their homes & businesses in the fire. — Dave Reichert (@davereichert) December 27, 2017

Crews from Valley Regional Fire Authority, Valley Fire, Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire, Renton Fire, Tukwila Fire and Burien Fire were all on hand to fight the blaze.