Everett resident dies of injuries from Colby Square Apartments fire last week

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department said Tuesday that a patient who suffered from smoke inhalation in the Colby Square Apartments fire last week died from their injuries on Monday.

Everett firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at the Colby Square Apartments in the 2200 block of Colby Avenue late Thursday night.

The Everett Fire Marshal said that all 14 units in the two-story apartment were left uninhabitable.

Two people were injured in the fire. One occurred when a resident jumped about 10 feet to the ground to escape the fire. The other injured resident was hospitalized in critical condition with smoke inhalation and died Monday.

No identity was immediately released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.