Carroll: Earl Thomas didn’t realize fans might have bad reaction to his comments to Cowboys coach

SEATTLE — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that safety Earl Thomas “didn’t think he did anything wrong” when he appealed to the Cowboys to “come get me” if Seattle lets him go at some point.

After the Seahawks defeated the Cowboys in Dallas last Sunday, Thomas was caught on video running up to Coach Jason Garrett and saying, “If y’all got the chance, come get me.”

In his weekly radio show with 710 ESPN Seattle’s Brock and Salk, Carroll said Thomas didn’t realize that Seahawks fans would have a bad reaction to his comments.

“I sat with Early afterwards and he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He didn’t think he did anything wrong at all, he didn’t know,” Carroll said. “He was just having fun … and then he just said something into the future. When you read it, it comes across bad.

“He was really concerned about our fans,” Carroll said. “You know, that was his first thought, ‘Geez, I don’t want to make them think that I don’t love being here’ and all that, so he said what he could say to try to clear it up.”

In the Seahawks locker room afterward his initial comments to Garrett, Thomas said he loves it in Seattle and only meant that he’d like to return to his native Texas should the Seahawks decide they don’t want him any longer.

“I mean, we had a great win, I felt like we played lights out,” Thomas told reporters Sunday night. “Just, emotional, I went to the locker room to talk to Dez and I saw Coach Garrett, and I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up, but the biggest thing I said ‘Come get me’ is, I mean, I don’t literally mean come get me now. I’m still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, ‘Please Cowboys, come get me,’ that’s the only place I’d rather be, if I get kicked to the curb.”

Thomas is still under contract to the Seahawks through the 2018 season (he signed a 4-year, $40 million contract extension in 2015), but he’s made it clear he’d like to get a new extension. He was asked if he’s happy being a Seahawk.

“Yes, I’m happy here,” Thomas replied. “I love being here. This is where I started. I built my resume here. I got Kam (Chancellor) and Sherm (Richard Sherman), Coach (Kris) Richard. I don’t want to leave.”

Meanwhile, another statement drew attention as the Seahawks prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals in the last regular-season game on Sunday. The Seahawks have a chance at a wildcard berth in the playoffs if Seattle wins and the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was caught on video telling his players in reference to the Seattle game and CenturyLink Field, “We know that’s our homefield. We’re going up there and kicking a–!”

Carroll laughed when he heard the audio on the radio show and said, “Bruce gets to say what he wants, man. He can say whatever he wants. I don’t care, bring it on. We’ll go play some football Sunday and figure it out.”

Asked if it might motivate the Seahawks players, Carroll said, “They might have fun with that.”