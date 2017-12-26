3 men stabbed at Seattle homeless shelter; one in critical condition

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say one man is in custody and three others were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a Seattle homeless shelter.

The Seattle Police Department says officers responded to the homeless shelter in a northern part of the city at about 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say initial reports are that the four men began arguing inside a room and one man stabbed the other three.

Emergency responders treated the injured men at the scene, and they were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Harborview told Q13 News one man was listed in critical condition and two were in serious condition.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody outside the building and has been booked into King County Jail.

Names haven’t been released.