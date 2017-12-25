“I mean, we had a great win, I felt like we played lights out. Just, emotional, I went to the locker room to talk to Dez and I saw Coach Garrett, and I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up, but the biggest thing I said ‘Come get me’ is, I mean, I don’t literally mean come get me now. I’m still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, ‘Please Cowboys, come get me,’ that’s the only place I’d rather be, if I get kicked to the curb.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Asked how Garrett responded, Thomas said, "He just kind of put his head down."

The NFL has strict rules about teams trying to "tamper" with other players still under contract to other teams.

Thomas is still under contract to the Seahawks through the 2018 season (he signed a 4-year, $40 million contract extension in 2015), but he's made it clear he'd like to get a new extension. He was asked if he's happy being a Seahawk.

"Yes, I'm happy here," Thomas replied. "I love being here. This is where I started. I built my resume here. I got Kam (Chancellor) and Sherm (Richard Sherman), Coach (Kris) Richard. I don't want to leave."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

But asked if he'd like the Seahawks to open contract extension negotiations with him, he said, "Yeah, that would be a great Christmas present."

"I don't know. I'm just gonna keep ballin'. Hopefully, they'll see the value."