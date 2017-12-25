DALLAS — After the Seahawks win Sunday night, All-Pro safety Earl Thomas did something few players, if any, have ever done before — he ran up to the opposing coach in the locker room and told him he’d like to play for their team.
He was seen on video telling Dallas Coach Jason Garrett: ‘If ya’ll have the chance, come get me.”
That led to many questions from the media afterwards, and Thomas, a Texas native, sought to clarify what he meant in the Seahawks locker room afterward.
“I mean, we had a great win, I felt like we played lights out. Just, emotional, I went to the locker room to talk to Dez and I saw Coach Garrett, and I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up, but the biggest thing I said ‘Come get me’ is, I mean, I don’t literally mean come get me now. I’m still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, ‘Please Cowboys, come get me,’ that’s the only place I’d rather be, if I get kicked to the curb.”
Asked how Garrett responded, Thomas said, "He just kind of put his head down."
The NFL has strict rules about teams trying to "tamper" with other players still under contract to other teams.
Thomas is still under contract to the Seahawks through the 2018 season (he signed a 4-year, $40 million contract extension in 2015), but he's made it clear he'd like to get a new extension. He was asked if he's happy being a Seahawk.
"Yes, I'm happy here," Thomas replied. "I love being here. This is where I started. I built my resume here. I got Kam (Chancellor) and Sherm (Richard Sherman), Coach (Kris) Richard. I don't want to leave."
But asked if he'd like the Seahawks to open contract extension negotiations with him, he said, "Yeah, that would be a great Christmas present."
"I don't know. I'm just gonna keep ballin'. Hopefully, they'll see the value."