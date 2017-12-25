× National Weather Service warns of possible black ice, hazardous driving conditions

The snow fell across much of the Puget Sound region for more than 15 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

And while the flurries have tapered off, all that white stuff left behind could cause serious problems for drivers coming home from holiday celebrations.

The National Weather Service is warning that much of that snow will melt Monday afternoon, and then could refreeze Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the mid-20s.

Areas of freezing fog will also cause visibility issues into Tuesday morning.

The NWS is warning that the combination of black ice and reduced visibility could produce hazardous driving conditions on untreated roadways Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The areas that could see the greatest impact include Island and Snohomish Counties and southward.

Stay tuned to Q13 FOX News as we follow the changing weather throughout Christmas Day.