‘Best gift possible this Christmas!’: Travis Mayfield’s wounded father comes home from hospital

BREMERTON, Wash. — Q13 News morning host Travis Mayfield’s father — one of two Bremerton police officers shot while on duty Dec. 17 — returned home from the hospital on Christmas Day.

“Best gift possible this Christmas!” Travis tweeted.

Officers Kent Mayfield and Allan McComas were both shot during a gunfight with a suspect at Lions Park on Dec. 17. The suspect was killed.

Mayfield is a 42-year police veteran, with 27 years of service with Bremerton Police Department. He was shot twice in the abdomen, but a full recovery is expected.

McComas has five years of experience as an officer, spending the last year-and-a-half in Bremerton. He has been recovering at home.