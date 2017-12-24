× ‘You should be ashamed”: Richard Sherman calls out fans on Twitter after Seahawks’ win

SEATTLE – Richard Sherman wasn’t on the field, but he still found a way to make his presence known Sunday.

The injured Seattle Seahawks cornerback tweeted throughout Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, capping things off by calling out fans who “turned on players and coaches.”

“1 win away from another 10 win season!” Sherman wrote. “The fans that have turned on players and coaches. You should be ashamed of yourself. This team has overcome Tons of adversity and shown incredible resolve. There are teams out there that haven’t had a winning season in years. Be grateful.”