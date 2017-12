Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Stanley Cup made its first appearance on the set of "Q It Up Sports" with Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine, accompanied by Mike Bolt, the "Keeper of the Cup," from the Hockey Hall of Fame. The trophy was in town as part of a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Seattle Metropolitans championship in 1917.

Bolt relayed some of his favorite stories involving traveling with the Stanley Cup and addressed the excitement he saw in Seattle about the potential for a future expansion team in the Emerald City. See the full interview above.