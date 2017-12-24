First White Christmas in five years is likely, but not a sure thing

SEATTLE – A pretty good blob of moisture is moving off the coast Sunday morning, and when we combine that precipitation with the cold air in place, that’s when things get a little tricky forecasting. Right now it looks like the best shot for snow to fall will be late tonight into the overnight hours of Christmas morning.

Yes, we might just see a white-coasted holiday. This will be the first time snow has landed in and around the Seattle area on Christmas Day since 2012. But again, the big factor here is timing. Looking at several forecast models and runs it seems there is a bit of disagreement. One model has the Seattle area warming up just a touch and that would most likely give way to rain and a wintry mix, while another models keeps us cooler and snow in the forecast for 1-3 inches of snow tomorrow morning in areas above 500′ and away from the water. Right now, it’s wait and see!

Whatever the case, holiday travel could get a little slick at time on our local, residential roadways along with increasingly poor conditions over night for our the mountain passes. Make sure to check conditions for the mountains before you take off today and tomorrow.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY & WARNING issued for Western Washington and Eastern Washington. Starting tonight at 7 p.m. through Christmas Day at 12 p.m. Lowland snow up to 3 inches, while Eastern Washington will receive about 2-8 inches, with snow piling up higher the farther southeast you go. Places like Walla Walla, Manchester and Pullman will be hit the hardest. Please plan ahead for tough travel travel conditions!

LOWLAND SNOW Breakdown:

South Sound: When precipitation arrives in Lewis County, it will likely be dangerous freezing rain. Freezing rain is when rain falls on a frozen surface. That liquid freezes immediately and everything can be covered in a glaze of ice. Further north around Olympia, it will likely be some light snow. It changes over to rain for the middle of the day with snowflakes mixed in. As temps fall in the evening, we might see some icy spots but not much for too much more accumulation.

Central Sound: By the time precipitation arrives, it will be a touch too warm for snow. Expect rain/snow mix and then changing over to light snow in the evening. Minor accumulations of only about an inch below 500 feet. Higher hills could see 1-3 inches .

North Sound: Temps look to be above freezing when precipitation arrives, so a rain/snow mix for most of the day. It changes over to snow overnight, with 1-4 inches of snow for higher hills.

Coast: Rain/snow mix. Some light accumulations above 1,000 ft.

Central WA: Snow at times. 1-4 inches likely

Cascades: Snow at times. 3-5 inches of snow for the resorts and passes.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: After Christmas we warm up a bit by a few degrees. Mid week we'll see a series of systems roll in bringing a chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies each day. Temps will land in the low to mid 40s with overnights dropping off into the mid 30s. There is always that slight chance of a wintry mix making it's way back into the forecast if temps cool off a bit, but for now it looks like good old Seattle rain.