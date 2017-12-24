× Last minute travelers at Sea-Tac avoid congestion taking Saturday flights

SEATTLE, Wash. — Malls weren’t the only places crowded with people on the eve of Christmas Eve. Thousands of last minute travelers landed or took off from Sea-Tac International Airport.

More than two million people are expected to fly between Dec. 15 and Jan. 2.

This Thursday and Friday, along with last Friday, were the busiest days to travel at the airport this holiday, according to a Sea-Tac spokesperson.

But those flying out last minute ahead of the holidays were actually in pretty good shape at Sea-Tac Saturday.

From our crew's mid-day drive to the airport, to the moment we pulled into the garage--looking for parking, our plan was to talk to travelers facing the holiday headache.

However, we found most arriving or departing weren't experiencing much in terms of "typical" Sea-Tac stresses during the holidays.

"It seems to be better this year, there's not quite as much traffic," said Lisa Rucks at baggage claim, picking up her daughter and granddaughter.

There didn’t appear to be many delays either.

Sea-Tac officials said Saturday and Christmas Eve are, in fact, pretty quiet days to travel.

"It actually to me felt really easy to get off the plane and come straight to baggage claim," said Lisa's adult daughter, Michelle Rucks. "It didn’t seem much busier to me than usual."

Travelers won't argue with that this time of year.

The Jenny Workman drove with her family over Snoqualmie Pass Saturday morning from Wenatchee and arrived early at Sea-Tac. They were heading to sunny San Diego.

"Actually we left a couple hours early thinking there was going to be a lot of hustle and bustle but nothing," said Workman, along side her husband, two kids and the family dog.

The lack of commotion seemed to make it easier for their pup, Chewy.

"This is only his second time flying I think," said Jenny's daughter Faith Workman, holding the dog. "He is not as stressed out I guess."

Sea-Tac is also doing what they can to minimize the frustrations that can come with holiday flying.

Friday, airport merchant employees held a holiday parade along the concourse, a welcome distraction to families flying with little kids.

"As long as you're prepared and they're playing—they're great," said Crystal Horton about her two kids.

Horton and her family said Seattle was a breeze compared to flying out of Chicago.

"O'Hare’s rough," her husband, Brad Horton, said.

The Horton's flew in with two kids in tow. They were joined by more family members who flew with them from Chicago.

"We've got it down to a science," said Brad Horton, on traveling with young children.

"No red eyes. Red eyes are not a good idea. Entertainment for the kids, multiple, not just the iPad [and] having some toys to play with and then always just being ready for anything," Brad Horton laughed.

Here’s another tip.

If you’re traveling with Christmas presents, the Transportation Security Administration said on its website to be prepared for security officials to unwrap them.

"TSA recommends that travelers use gift bags and gift boxes when traveling with gifts on an airplane. It’s holiday time and you want to bring gifts with you to hand out upon your arrival. We understand. What we hope that you understand is that if your wrapped gift triggers an alarm, the gift might need to be unwrapped for TSA officers to resolve the alarm. So instead of wrapping a gift, please consider using a gift bag or a gift box so that resolving the alarm will just mean removing the item from the gift bag or gift box without needing to unwrap it. Or, consider wrapping the gift upon your arrival."

While Dec. 15, 21, 22 were the busiest days to travel, according to the airport, Christmas Eve is one of slowest days during the holiday season at Sea-Tac, as well as New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Sea-Tac also said departures are usually busiest in the mornings and arrivals are usually the busiest in the evening.