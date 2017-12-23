Carroll is looking for turnovers as Seahawks face Prescott’s Cowboys in Christmas Eve game

RENTON, Wash. – Coach Pete Carroll says Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may be resourceful and creative, but the Seahawks defense is up for the challenge.

As he does every week, Carroll set aside some time for an exclusive interview with the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

You’ve face a lot of young talented quarterbacks. Dak Prescott is no different. Describe his play.

“What he was able to do last year so cleanly, it was somewhat of a surprise that he could carry it on. They lose Romo, they come back with Prescott and they were on fire. He can run it, he can throw it, he’s got a big arm. He’s a really good competitor, he’s resourceful and creative. Doesn’t mind carrying the load, doesn’t mind going for it to make the big play. And he’s got terrific players around him.”

The Seahawks are 12-0 over the last two seasons when they’ve one the turnover battle. How much of an emphasis is it on a week to week basis.

“I’m trying to figure out how to emphasize it as much as we can emphasize it. Every single day we work, it’s all about the football… all week long we dedicate a day to it, we have presentations, we show video. We’re doing everything we can think of because it does control the football game. And with all of that it’s still hard to stay out ahead of it. But it’s just that one play that can make a difference.”

What kind of challenge is it playing on a holiday like Christmas Eve?

“We’re so far into it right now we really don’t know the difference. Our players feel a little bit of the family thing. I think everybody’s got to do a little shopping and all that… when we get off the playing field then we’ll kick into what we can do with the holiday that’s left. So our guys will get Christmas Day off.”

“But I would like to say Merry Christmas to all the 12s. It’s been a fantastic year with you guys cheering for us and I hope everybody has a great holiday.”

What’s the toughest part of getting a team motivated after a hard loss?

“It’s putting it behind you. You have to move on. That’s why we have to get to the truth of it on Monday. That’s why we put it behind us on Tuesday. And by Wednesday we go. We have to have that discipline to do that well. We’ve been very consistent over the years. This week didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but the turnaround we kicked right into.”