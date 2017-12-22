Will Western Washington have a White Christmas this year? ❄️❄️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big holiday weekend is here and with that comes the question: Will we have a white Christmas?

Some forecast models suggest, with the cold air in place from the north and with moisture flowing across the Sound, folks may see snow flurries starting as early as Christmas Eve.

Don't get too excited just yet -- other models suggest Mother Nature might not deliver snow to Western Washington.

On Friday, the National Weather Service said any snow accumulations Sunday night (Christmas Eve) "are more likely in areas north and east of Seattle, mainly above about 500 feet, and no more than a few inches."

Mainly scattered showers Friday across Puget Sound. A few areas south of Seattle might see some snow flurries mixed in. Snow levels will remain around 1000 feet. Highs near 40 degrees with lows dropping back to below freezing.

The NWS said there is a "good chance of local black ice on roadways late tonight (Friday night) and Saturday morning. Potential for local hazardous winter weather driving conditions later Sunday night and Monday."

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 2-4" of snow in the south Washington Cascade Foothills. The advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday may start off a little foggy but skies will clear for a partly sunny afternoon. It’ll be chilly though, with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: Sunday brings another chance of that wintry mix for the morning hours. Snow levels could drop to roughly 200-500 ft. and will stay that way through Christmas morning. With the cold air plunging from the north to the south and precip in place there’s a slight chance of seeing some snow on Christmas Day! Don't get too excited though, most of the snow will remain in the higher elevations and will be short lived.

Christmas Day Snow Stats

Washington Federal Building, Downtown Seattle Records: (Where NWS kept records for Seattle)

1909 = 1.8”

1915 = 0.4”

1944 = 0.2”

SeaTac Records: (NWS switched records to SeaTac)

1965 = 1”

1990 = 0.8”

2007 = 0.9”

2008 = 0.4”

2012 = Trace

Tuesday - Friday: Back to the same ol', same ol'. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day. Highs in the low 40s with overnights dropping back to near freezing.