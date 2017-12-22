The best ways to protect yourself from ‘package pirates’

SEATTLE — Delivery crews are going like gangbusters to get holiday packages to homes in time for Christmas. Unfortunately, this is also crunch-time for criminals looking to steal holiday gifts.

But there are ways to protect yourself.

“We have had packages stolen from our building,” Kenneth Daily said. “Very frustrating. You have to worry, come home early, take calls from our call box. It’s a lot of effort. So it’s easier to have them sent here.”

Daily opted out of home delivery and picks up his recent purchase at an Amazon Locker.

“It’s on my way home, so I can just stop and get it and that makes it so much easier than just worrying.”

Q13 News reporter Katie Boer did a little shopping from work with Amazon Prime. Safe, same-day delivery is available at checkout for Amazon Prime members in select cities, like Seattle, who spend over $35. Under that amount, delivery is a minimal charge.

Amazon recently announced free in-home delivery with Amazon Key. For $250, you can purchase an in-home kit, allowing Amazon the ability to leave a package inside your home.

Not that brave?

UPS My Choice is another way to go.

The app allows you to customize your delivery -- or, for a fee, you can change the drop-off address or create a scheduled delivery window.

Shipping to yourself?

Try a Seattle-based company's new "Package Guard" -- attached outside your door -- which sends real-time alerts and even sets off an alarm, if someone tries to remove it.