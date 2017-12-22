Seahawks’ Luke Willson helps surprise Q13 FOX’s holiday hero Michael Mathis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were hundreds of worthy entries to the Q13 FOX Holiday Heroes contest, but when we came across Michael Mathis' story -- it touched our hearts.

We announced the grand finalist Friday on Q13 News This Morning with the help of Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson.

Q13 FOX is donating $1,000 to the Burned Children's Recovery Foundation to help Michael continue his work as founder and CEO of the Burned Children Recovery Foundation.

Thank you to all of the heroes in Washington this holiday season.