‘It’s really remarkable to see people call your dad a hero,’ Travis Mayfield says as father recovers from gunshot wounds

BREMERTON, Wash. -- Q13 News morning host Travis Mayfield's father is recovering in the hospital after he and another Bremerton police officer were shot while responding to a call earlier this month.

Officers Kent Mayfield and Allan McComas were both injured in the gunfight at Lions Park.

Mayfield is a 42-year police veteran, with 27 years of service with Bremerton PD. He’s still in the hospital after being shot twice in the abdomen, but a full recovery is expected.

McComas has five years of experience as an officer, spending the last year-and-a-half in Bremerton. He is recovering at home.

"As a law enforcement family, it's the phone call you dread -- it's the one you don't want to get in the middle of the night or ever ... and it came for our family," Travis Mayfield told Q13 News in an interview Friday. "It was awful, but we are so grateful that the person on the other end of the line said 'your dad is alive.'"

Travis said the community support means the world to his family.

"So what has been incredible is to witness the outpouring of support and love and prayers from complete strangers to people we haven't seen in decades. It's really remarkable to see people stand up and call your dad a hero. He's been my hero forever and he'll always be my hero."

"All he's ever wanted to do is make his community better every single day, and sometimes in the face of really difficult circumstances," Travis said.

If you want to do something to help, Travis says:

The next time you see a police officer simply tell them “Thank you for your service and sacrifice.” Maybe you could even share this post and ask everyone you know to do the same thing?

Knowing that y'all are doing that right now would mean so much to us. Thank you 🙏