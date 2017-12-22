Hammer-wielding thieves stage smash-and-grab heist at Seattle jewelry store

SEATTLE — Police said several people entered a jewelry store 4th and Pike in downtown Seattle, took out hammers and started busting the display cases and grabbing the jewelry before fleeing Friday night.

Just before 6 p.m., Seattle police said, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a jewelry store at 4th and Pike .

“According to witnesses, the suspects entered the business and proceeded to smash the display cases with hammers and remove valuable items from inside the cases,” the Seattle Police Department said. “The suspects fled before police arrived. There is limited suspect descriptions at this time.”