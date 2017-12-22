Green Beret becomes ‘living donor’ to save his little nephew’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A hero in America's war in Afghanistan is now delivering for his 1-year-old nephew.

Little Hudson Hill is alive, thanks to his uncle, Lt. Col. Trevor Hill, who donated a part of his liver as a living donor.

Trevor underwent surgery at UW Medical Center. Hudson's surgery was 2 miles away at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Trevor is an Army Green Beret and says he was motivated to help his nephew, in part, because others saved his life in the battlefied.

But he also cites something else -- survivor's guilt.

Surgeons removed a section of Trevor's liver and transplanted it into Hudson's little body. The doctors say this is possible because the liver regenerates. Trevor's liver will be fully recovered in about one year.

Hudson Hill just celebrated his first birthday -- a big milestone for a toddler who was born very sick and with a failing liver.