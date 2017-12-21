× Tips on talking with parents as they reach their golden years

SEATTLE — Parenting children is a part of many people’s lives. Increasingly for Americans in their 40s and 50s, they’re parenting their own mothers and fathers as well.

They are called the Sandwich Generation.

Ten million Americans over the age of 50 are now in this generation, including Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott.

M.J. and anchor Liz Dueweke sat down with Daneka Sarkies, a local advisor with A Place for Mom, to discuss how best to take care of parents as they reach their senior years.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So how do you start the conversation with your parents?

Sarkies says while it may be an awkward discussion to have, it’s one you need to have.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need to talk about the best way to prepare or talk with your parents, you can check out aplaceformom.com.