NFL fines Seahawks $100,000 for violating concussion protocol with Russell Wilson

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Friday that the Seattle Seahawks have been fined $100,000 for failing to follow the league’s concussion protocol last month with quarterback Russell Wilson.
League officials determined that the team failed “in the application of the protocol following the tackle of Mr. Wilson during the Seahawks-Cardinals game on Nov. 9.”
Wilson left the game after being hit in the chin in the third quarter. A referee told him to go off the field, and he sat out just one play before returning.
Wilson was asked about the hit after the game, and he told reporters it wasn’t a big deal.
“I was just trying to feel my jaw,” he said.
Seahawks coaches and medical staff will now be required to attend remedial training regarding proper concussion protocol.
The Seattle Seahawks released the following statement:
The NFL made it clear that player safety is a priority.
“As determined by the NFL and NFLPA, an immediate update will be made to the protocol instructing officials, teammates, and coaching staff to take players directly to a member of the medical team for a concussion assessment.”
Here’s the full statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association:
“The NFL and NFLPA have jointly reviewed the application of the Concussion Protocol to Russell Wilson. The results of the joint review determined there was a failure in the application of the protocol following the tackle of Mr. Wilson during the Seahawks-Cardinals game on November 9.
“As a result, Seattle has been fined $100,000 and the coaching and medical staffs will be required to attend remedial training regarding the protocol.
“The results of the joint review determined that the protocol was triggered when Mr. Wilson was directed to the sideline for an evaluation after the referee, Walt Anderson, concluded that a medical examination was warranted. Nonetheless, the required evaluation was not conducted and Mr. Wilson was permitted to return to the game without an evaluation. Once it is determined that a medical examination is warranted, a player may only be cleared to return by the medical staff; Mr. Wilson’s return to the field without a sideline concussion evaluation was therefore in violation of the Concussion Protocol. Subsequently the team medical staff did examine the player and clear him per the protocol.
“As determined by the NFL and NFLPA, an immediate update will be made to the protocol instructing officials, teammates, and coaching staff to take players directly to a member of the medical team for a concussion assessment. The NFL and the NFLPA will continue to look at potential modifications to the protocols in an effort to keep players safe.”