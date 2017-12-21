× Man pointed gun at good Samaritans helping train crash first responders, prosecutors say

DUPONT, Wash. — A man pulled a gun on good Samaritans helping train crash first responders and mouthed “I’m going to fu***ng kill you” while in traffic Monday, prosecutors say.

About 5:30 p.m., a driver and a passenger were on I-5 near the train crash that killed three people near DuPont, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said. The driver and passenger were taking food to first responders working at the train crash site.

According to the prosecutor's office, the driver merged into another lane in front of the suspect. The suspect, a 52-year-old man, was upset at the merge and pointed a handgun at the good Samaritans.

The suspect allegedly mouthed "I'm going to fu***ng kill you" while pointing his gun at the good Samaritans.

The good Samaritans called police who contacted the suspect. The man denied pointing a handgun, but said he did keep one in his car.

He said he didn't have a key to the gun's lockbox in the car, and could not get the gun out if he tried. However, a key for the lockbox was found in the suspect's shoe.

Police found a 9mm handgun with 15 bullets inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested the suspect who is expected to be charged with second-degree assault and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

He was arraigned Tuesday, and released on his own recognizance.