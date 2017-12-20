Third victim of Washington Amtrak derailment identified as Auburn man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Wash. -- The Pierce County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the third victim of the train derailment as 40-year-old Benjamin Gran of Auburn.

A day earlier, the two other passengers who died when were identified the men as Jim Hamre and Zack Willhoite, who were both enthusiastic advocates for travel by trains, the Rail Passengers Association.

Amtrak Cascades 501, carrying 86 people on its initial journey with paying customers, was on a new section of the route from Seattle to Portland when it derailed Monday.

It's not clear why the train was traveling at 80 mph in a 30-mph zone, said National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr.

But this much we do know: The track had undergone millions of dollars of improvements and weeks of testing.

Yet positive train control -- technology that automatically slows down and stops a speeding train -- wasn't activated, much to the dismay of the NTSB official.

"We have recommended PTC for decades," Dinh-Zarr said Tuesday. "Unfortunately the deadline was moved farther into the future, and every year that we wait to implement PTC to its fullest extent means that more people will be killed and injured."

Latest developments

-- There were two people in the cab in the front locomotive during the crash, Dinh-Zarr told reporters Tuesday afternoon. The engineer was joined by a conductor who was learning the new route, she said. Amtrak's Anderson said that is not unusual.

-- The engineer had been on this stretch of track before, NTSB lead accident investigator Ted Turpin said. "Within the previous two weeks he had been qualified to operate on the territory," Turpin said, while adding investigators don't yet know how many hours of previous travel that involved.

-- Investigators were able to learn the train's speed from a data recorder retrieved from the rear locomotive. The recorder from the front locomotive was recovered Tuesday, Dinh-Zarr said. Cameras from the train were damaged and have been sent to Washington to see whether video can be retrieved.

-- Dinh-Zarr also said that section of the route had a system that cannot enforce speed restrictions on a train, as PTC can. "Sound Transit had centralized traffic control, which is CTC," she said. Sound Transit spokesman Geoff Patrick said earlier that PTC was installed in the segment of tracks where the derailment happened, but wasn't operational yet.