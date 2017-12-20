× Missing Washington state man was searching for treasure in New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Authorities are seeking information that might help solve the mystery of what happened to an 83-year-old man from Washington state who disappeared while in New Mexico.

Detectives with the Farmington Police Department say Lynn Goldin left his home in Vancouver, Washington, August 29, 2016, to search for treasure in the area of Hogback, New Mexico.

On September 10, a police report was filed and Goldin hasn’t been seen since. His vehicle hasn’t been found and there’s been no activity on his credit card.

Police confirmed that Goldin arrived in Farmington, New Mexico. He made a purchase at Walmart on West Main Street on September 1 and a short time later purchased fuel at the Circle W on U.S. Highway 64 in Waterflow.

Goldin’s son says his father loved to travel to different states and prospect for unclaimed treasures and that it wasn’t his first trip to the area. Authorities say Goldin wasn’t searching for any specific treasure, just that he liked to explore.

At the time of his disappearance, Goldin was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 220 lbs. He had a white beard, short grey/white hair and no tattoos or scars. Lynn would have been wearing a hat of some type, loose-fitting pants and always wore a Black Hills Gold crucifix.

He was driving his grey 2006 Hummer H2 with a personalized Washington license plate, GOLDIN2.

Farmington detectives are asking anyone with information about Lynn R. Goldin and/or his vehicle to call Detective Heather Chavez at 566-2370 or non-emergency dispatch at 334-6622. Anonymous tips may be submitted to San Juan County Crime Stoppers at 334-TIPS.