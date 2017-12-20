Manuel Erickson: Spokane fugitive could be hiding in Whatcom County

WANTED BY DOC IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is on the hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ gang member, Manuel Erickson, a.k.a. ‘Auggie.’

The task force says he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape in Spokane County, where he’s breaking probation on a conviction for conspiracy to possess controlled substances.

The task force says he may be hiding in the Bellingham, Deming or Ferndale areas of Whatcom County. He goes by the streetname “AUGGIE”

Manuel Erickson is 29 years old and 5’7”.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — an you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.