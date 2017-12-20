× Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy with photo: ‘My greatest dream realized’

Khloe Kardashian confirmed the rumors on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old posted on Instagram a photo of her baby bump and said her “greatest dream” is realized. “We are having a baby!” she wrote.

Reports began circulating in September that Khloe was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here is what Khloe wrote: