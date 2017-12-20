Former State Auditor Troy Kelly convicted of tax fraud, other charges in federal court

TACOMA, Wash. — Former State Auditor Troy Kelly was convicted in federal court Wednesday of tax fraud, possession of stolen property, and making false declarations in a court proceeding — charges that stemmed from his former real estate business.

He had been indicted on charges that he stole as much as $3 million from home buyers by failing to refund unused closing fees collected by his business.

Kelley, a Democrat elected in 2012 who served a single term, was convicted Wednesday of nine criminal counts — possession of stolen property, two counts of making false declarations in a court proceeding and six counts of tax fraud. He was found not guilty of money laundering.

Sentencing is set for March 30.

The trial lasted 21 days and the jury deliberated two days.