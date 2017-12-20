Expect delays as crews move 270,000 pound locomotive from I-5 to JBLM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Wash. -- Transportation crews began moving a damaged 270,000-pound locomotive off of a busy freeway toward Joint Base Lewis-McChord where investigators will take a closer look at it.

The train in Monday's crash near DuPont, Washington was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone when it raced off the rails as they curved toward a bridge, hurtling train cars onto a highway below, investigators said. Three people were killed, and dozens were injured. Federal investigators say they are looking into whether the engineer was distracted.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, officials said the sheer weight of the train's engine made it difficult to move. Crews brought in a massive reinforced tractor trailer overnight from Oregon.

Traffic impact

Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said crews moved the locomotive out from underneath the trestle. The tractor-trailer will head north at 10 mph in the already closed lanes of southbound I-5.

It will then take Dupont-Steilacoom Rd to JBLM. Hall warned residents that portions of the road will be blocked off as the locomotive takes its slow journey.

Once the road is clear, investigators will take a closer look at the freeway and train trestle. The inspection will take at least an hour.

The Washington State Department of Transportation hopes to reopen at least one lane of southbound I-5 through DuPont later Wednesday.

The investigation continues

On Tuesday, National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said preliminary information indicated the train's emergency brake went off automatically and was not manually activated by the engineer. That could mean he did not realize the danger.

The train, with 85 passengers and crew members, was making the inaugural run along a fast, new 15-mile bypass route. Investigators are looking into what training was required of the engineer and other crew members to operate on the new stretch of track, said Ted Turpin, the lead NTSB investigator of the crash.

Investigators in Monday's accident also confirmed that technology that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train, known as positive train control, was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other PTC components have been installed, but the system is not expected to be completed until the spring.

Regulators have been pressing railroads for years to install such technology, and some have done so, but the deadline has been extended repeatedly at the industry's request and is now set for the end of 2018.

Dinh-Zarr said it is too early in the investigation to say whether positive train control would have prevented Monday's tragedy but noted that a mandate to install the system on tracks nationwide by 2015 had been pushed back by Congress.