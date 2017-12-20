Car crashes into at least a dozen pedestrians in Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — A car struck at least a dozen pedestrians outside Melbourne’s iconic Flinders Street station on Thursday afternoon, shutting down the center of Australia’s second-largest city.

In a statement, Victoria Police said they had arrested the driver of the vehicle after it collided with “a number of pedestrians” between Elizabeth and Swanston streets.

Paramedics were assessing 12 people at the scene of the incident, and two people have been taken to hospital, Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.

One of the injured was a pre-school age child with a head injury, who is in a serious condition.

The incident comes almost one year after six people were killed when a car plowed into pedestrians along Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall in January, just a few streets north of Flinders Street station. Police said that incident was not terror-related.