Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas 'moving forward' after disagreement

SEATTLE — Seahawks defensive players Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas are “moving forward” from a brief Twitter spat following Sunday’s tough loss to the Rams.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke to the media Wednesday, saying he and safety Earl Thomas have resolved any disagreements they may have had earlier in the week.

“We spoke,” Wagner said. “We ironed things out like we always do. We’re moving forward and focusing on making sure we finish this season off right.”

In a media interview after Sunday’s loss, Thomas told reporters he didn’t think Wagner should have played on a bad hamstring.

Wagner replied to a Seattle Times tweet on Thomas’ comment, saying “E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro.”

Wagner quickly deleted his Tweet, but it was picked up by national media.

Wagner immediately quelled any talk of bad blood between himself and Thomas on Wednesday, saying he was wrong to tweet as his emotions ran high.

Wagner brought up the Tweet before he was asked, saying he wanted to face the issue “head on.”

“Do I feel I mishandled the situation? Yeah,” Thomas said. “There was a better way. I could have done better. You live and you learn.”

Wagner and Thomas look to lead the team against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The game will be broadcast at 1:25 p.m. on Q13 FOX. Then stick around for complete post game coverage on Seahawks Gameday, following The OT.