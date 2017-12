REDMOND, Wash. — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment in Redmond.

Police say a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds to the head. They have not yet been identified.

An apartment manager had entered the apartment to check on the couple’s welfare because they had not been seen or heard from in several days.

Investigators haven’t released details of what may have happened between the two.