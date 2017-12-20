1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a woman suspected in a shooting that left one woman dead and a man critically injured.

The Spokesman-Review reports that police used a helicopter and K9 teams to comb the area following the shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in the South Hill neighborhood.

A woman’s body was found in a stairwell. The man with a gunshot wound to the head was taken to the hospital. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

Police say they don’t know whether the suspect and victims knew each other.