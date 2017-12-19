Wind advisory issued as heavy rain pummels Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Windy Tuesday

Rain will be heavy at times on Tuesday with sustained winds 20 to 35 mph, with wind gusts increasing to 45 mph. Olympia, Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue, Montesano and Shelton are included in a Wind Advisory for the day today when wind gusts will build 40-50 mph between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rainfall will continue at times after 4:00 p.m. in the form of scattered showers, some of these showers will become increasingly heavy and prolonged creating the chance of snow to mix in or change to wet snow with minor accumulation. These wintry showers are going to continue overnight and end early Wednesday morning.

Mountain snow!

Up to 14 inches of snowfall across I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is expected through this evening and all mountain passes are under a Winter Storm Warning for significant snow. Anticipate intermittent closure of roads while WSDOT maintains snow removal along with avalanche control.

Snow is falling over the Strait of Juan de Fuca this morning. Through 11 a.m., 4 to 7 inches of new snow will accumulate along the stretch of water way and areas west of Sequim. There is potential for higher amounts of snow to be more prolonged in this area into tonight. NWS Seattle issued a Winter Weather Advisory to address the snowfall.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says to please monitor your weather conditions using our free weather app as heavy rain may change to snow briefly tonight for some.

The current forecast keeps the snow level near 200 feet which would prevent snow accumulations near bodies of water Tuesday night, but hills may become extremely slippery early Wednesday morning when temperatures fall to freezing.