Sounders FC to host Los Angeles FC in 2018 season opener

After a second straight MLS Cup championship appearance, the Seattle Sounders FC learned their first MLS opponent in 2018 will be Los Angeles FC.

The Rave Green will face LAFC in its season-opener at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at the Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field.

It's set! The Sounders are hosting @LAFC in our @MLS season opener on March 4 at 2 p.m. PT at @CenturyLink_Fld. ⚽: https://t.co/NTC6XDbdlr pic.twitter.com/nX758yJILh — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 19, 2017

Seattle will then head to Southern California for LAFC’s first-ever match at the new Banc of California stadium at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

“The Sounders are 5-4-0 all-time in MLS regular season openers, with eight of the nine matches at CenturyLink Field. Last season’s season-opening loss at Houston marked the first time in club history the Sounders began the season away from home. Next season’s opener marks the eighth meeting between the Sounders and an initial contest with an expansion club. The Rave Green are 3-2-2 all-time in these matches, including a scoreless draw against Atlanta United FC last March.”

The complete regular season slate will be announced in January.