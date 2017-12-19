Travel alert: Collisions force closure of EB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Multiple collisions forced authorities to close eastbound Interstate 90 on Tuesday morning over Snoqualmie Pass.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said a jackknifed semi was blocking all eastbound lanes approaching the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

Snoqualmie Pass. EB approaching the summit a Jack-knifed semi is reported blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/MSVfJsRpor — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) December 19, 2017

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said roads were extremely slick over the Cascades.

WSDOT said I-90 was closed eastbound near milepost 47 Tinkham Rd due to collisions.

#PlanAhead for additional congestion on US 2 over @StevensPass due to the EB I-90 @SnoqualmiePass closure. If you must go, note that traction tires are required & chains are required on vehicles over 10K gross vehicle weight. If you can delay your trip, I'd recommend doing so. pic.twitter.com/v6yArUsto8 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 19, 2017

Crashes and dangerous conditions were also reported over US 2 on Stevens Pass.

Conditions in NCWA are extremely slick. Please drive for conditions. @wastatepatrol responding to several collisions across region. #SlowDown (Non-injury US 2 E of Leavenworth) pic.twitter.com/VTkVnNvSYJ — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) December 19, 2017

Mountain snow

Up to 14 inches of snowfall across I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is expected through this evening and all mountain passes are under a Winter Storm Warning for significant snow. Anticipate intermittent closure of roads while WSDOT maintains snow removal along with avalanche control.

Snow is falling over the Strait of Juan de Fuca this morning. Through 11 a.m., 4 to 7 inches of new snow will accumulate along the stretch of water way and areas west of Sequim. There is potential for higher amounts of snow to be more prolonged in this area into tonight. NWS Seattle issued a Winter Weather Advisory to address the snowfall.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says to please monitor your weather conditions using our free weather app as heavy rain may change to snow briefly tonight for some.

The current forecast keeps the snow level near 200 feet which would prevent snow accumulations near bodies of water Tuesday night, but hills may become extremely slippery early Wednesday morning when temperatures fall to freezing.