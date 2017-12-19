Redmond police investigate apparent murder-suicide

REDMOND, Wash. — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday in a Redmond apartment in the 16000 block of Cleveland Street.

The two victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were found at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by the apartment manager, police said. The manager had entered the apartment to check on the couple’s welfare because they had not been seen or heard from in several days, police said.

The identity of the victims will be released after the King County medical examiner notifies their family, police said.