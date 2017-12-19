Man killed in Amtrak crash identified as transit employee

SEATTLE — A victim in the deadly Amtrak derailment in DuPont, Washington has been identified as an employee of a local transit agency and a rail advocate.

Pierce Transit released a statement saying that Zack Willhoite, a customer service support specialist, was killed in Monday’s derailment.

Authorities say three people died and dozens were injured when the train plunged off an overpass over Interstate 5 south of Seattle. The train was making its inaugural run.

Willhoite was also a member of All Aboard Washington, an organization of rail advocates.

The group's executive director, Lloyd Flem, said it was a given Willhoite would be on the trip. "It's pretty devastating. We're having a tough time," Flem said.

Pierce Transit says Willhoite was "admired by his colleagues."

Chair of Pierce Transit's advisory board said it was "heartbreaking" to hear the news.

It's heartbreaking to hear that @PierceTransit employee and rail aficionado Zack Willhoite did not survive the derailment. He helped our advisory committee with IT issues, and behind the scenes he was a writer and advocate for better transit for all. He will be missed. — Chris Karnes 🌹 (@TacomaTransit) December 19, 2017

Federal investigators say they haven't determined a cause of the derailment but revealed that the train was travelling 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Here is the full statement from Pierce Transit:

"The entire Pierce Transit team was deeply saddened to learn that one of our employees was a victim of the Dec. 18 Amtrak train accident. IT Customer Service Support Specialist Zack Willhoite has been a Pierce Transit employee since 2008. He has always been deeply appreciated and admired by his colleagues, and played an important role at our agency. He will be sincerely missed. Our thoughts are with Zack’s family, as well as the families of the other victims, during this very difficult time."