× Kirkland police shoot and kill a man armed with assault-style rifle

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kirkland police confirmed that officers shot and killed a man armed with an assault-style rifle at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police were called at about 4:20 p.m. to the Emerson Apartments, on the 11000 block of N.E. 124th Ln. after somebody called to report screaming and possible shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man carrying an assault-style rifle.

One of the officers shot and killed the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not identified. No police officers were hurt.

Police didn’t say what preceded the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.