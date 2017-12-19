JBLM soldiers rushed to aid Amtrak crash victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash -- Many of those injured in Monday’s crash were rushed to nearby Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Nineteen survivors were rushed to the hospital on base and nearly a dozen were admitted with serious injuries.

Also, several soldiers who happened to be on their way to JBLM came across the crash scene only moments after the disaster happened.

The soldiers were able to begin rendering medical assistance before first responders arrived.

Lt. Col. Christopher Sloan, Maj. Michael Livingston and 2nd Lt. Robert McCoy each began attending to victims before first responders arrived on scene.

The three rushed into danger. After making sure everybody on the freeway was OK, they then climbed into the Amtrak car that was dangling over the road.

Doctors at Madigan were told to expect as many as 70 patients, but only 19 showed up.

The soldiers not only train for mass casualty events, most of them have been deployed and dealt with similar scenarios overseas.

They said the patients brought to JBLM after Monday’s accident were in good hands.