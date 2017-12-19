× Homeland Security agent accused of pointing gun at boss

SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors have charged a Department of Homeland Security detention agent with assault for allegedly pointing her gun at her supervisor at the agency’s Tukwila offices.

The Seattle Times reported Monday a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle alleges Peggy Robbins unholstered her handgun and pointed it at her boss Thursday after he asked her to sign documents related to an employee “performance improvement plan.”

The complaint says her supervisor fled through an emergency door and recruited other employees to help him evacuate the workspace.

The complaint says Robbins called 911 herself.

Documents say several other agents approached Robbins’ cubicle with their weapons drawn and she showed her hands and surrendered her firearm.

Robbins was arrested, charged with assaulting a federal officer and booked into the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, where prosecutors have asked that she be held pending trial.