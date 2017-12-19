Four Seahawks named to the Pro Bowl; four more are alternates

SEATTLE – Four Seattle Seahawks were named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, tight end Jimmy Graham, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Earl Thomas all made the NFC team.

It’s the seventh consecutive year Seattle has had at least four Pro Bowl selections. The Seahawks had seven each of the past three season, tying the team record each time.

Four more Seahawks were named as alternates: Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett and Tyler Lockett (as a returner).

It’s Wilson’s fourth Pro Bowl; Graham’s fifth; Wagner’s fourth; and Thomas’ sixth.