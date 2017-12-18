VIDEO: Emergency call from inside derailed Amtrak train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Wash. -- Audio from an emergency call from inside an Amtrak train that derailed Monday morning depicts the chilling details right after the crash.

"Amtrak 501. Emergency! Emergency! Emergency! We are on the ground," said the train's conductor. "We are on the bridge [inaudiable] on the freeway."

"We need EMS ASAP. It looks like they're already starting to show up."

Amtrak Cascades 501 derailed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of DuPont just before 8 a.m.

At least three people were killed and dozens more were injured when the train left the tracks above a busy stretch of I-5 between Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Olympia.

Four hospitals say at least 50 people were taken to hospitals in Pierce and Thurston counties, but didn’t immediately report all of their conditions. More than a dozen had critical or serious injuries, authorities said.

All but one of the 14 rail cars came off the tracks, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova. The train fell from the overpass onto five cars and two semi trucks below on I-5. Nobody in those vehicles died.

