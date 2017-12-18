Trump calls for infrastructure investment after fatal Amtrak crash in DuPont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - President Donald Trump called for infrastructure investments in the wake of Monday morning's fatal Amtrak crash in DuPont, Wash.

"The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly," Trump wrote. "Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long!"

At least three people were killed in the crash, which authorities said would shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-5 between Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Lacey all day.

Trump also sent his thoughts to the victims and first responders.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the train accident in DuPont, Washington," he tweeted. "Thank you to all of our wonderful First Responders who are on the scene. We are currently monitoring here at the White House."

