Suspect sought for fatal shooting outside Mount Vernon business

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police in Mount Vernon need help finding a gunman who shot and killed a man at a business complex Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6:08 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. College Way.

No other information was released by police, however, they say there is “no on-going threat to the greater community.”

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Mount Vernon police at 360-428-3211.