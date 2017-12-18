Suspect identified in shooting that wounded 2 Bremerton police officers

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the name of the suspect who was killed in the officers-involved shooting in Bremerton was Willie Floyd McCord, 52, of Bremerton.

The shooting occurred Sunday morning in the parking lot of Lions Park on Lebo Boulevard in Bremerton. Two Bremerton police officers were shot and wounded in the incident and are recovering.

The shooter was known to police for numerous protection order violations.

“He’s had a lot of contact with the courts and law enforcement, and last night when the officers saw that he was here, there was probable cause to arrest him for a previous protection order violation,” Bremerton Police Chief Steve Strachan said.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the suspect began shooting at the officers when they walked toward him.

No other details were released.