Pierce County companies are hiring

Economic opportunity continues to grow in Pierce County with healthcare companies hiring more and more warehouses being built.

According to the Economic Development Board of Tacoma-Pierce County, these trends are unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

The Tacoma News Tribune spoke with the board about these job trends and they say the county has 244 companies with 100 or more employees. That's up from 215, just a year ago.

The board also released their top employers in Pierce County. At number one is Joint Base Lewis–McChord with more than 60,000 employees. Followed by

MultiCare Health System -- 7,439 employees

State of Washington -- 6,838 employees

CHI Franciscan Health -- 6,528 employees

Tacoma Public Schools -- 3,541 employees