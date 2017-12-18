× Father of Q13 News’ Travis Mayfield one of two Bremerton police officers shot this weekend

BREMERTON, Wash. – The father of Q13 News morning host Travis Mayfield was identified Monday morning as one of the two Bremerton police officers who were shot early Sunday morning.

Officers Kent Mayfield and Allan McComas were both injured in the gunfight at Lions Park.

Mayfield is a 42-year police veteran, with 27 years of service with Bremerton PD. He’s still in the hospital after being shot twice in the abdomen, but a full recovery is expected.

McComas has five years of experience as an officer, spending the last year-and-a-half in Bremerton. He is recovering at home.

Both officers were placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation, which is standard procedure.

Travis Mayfield, who will take some time off from Q13 to be with his family, released a statement Monday morning on behalf of the family:

We are so grateful for all the incredible people who have shown so much love and support to our family during this difficult time. From the other Bremerton Police & Fire personnel on the scene, to the medical staff, to the community at large…all we can say is thank you.

Dad is our hero. He was our hero long before this happened, and he will remain our hero forever. Dad is both courageous and kind. He is at the same time strong and sensitive. He touches people’s lives and makes them better wherever he goes.

He has dedicated his career to public safety, and he does it with a humble demeanor that belies the true grit he has long carried.

If there is anything Dad wishes might come from all of this, it is simply that you will hug your own loved ones just a little bit longer and tell them how much they mean to you.

We are thankful we can continue hugging him and that he is expected to make a full recovery.