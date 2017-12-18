Blood donations needed after Amtrak derailment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. - Local blood centers were asking for donations after a fatal Amtrak crash near DuPont on Monday morning.

The City of Lacey tweeted a request from St. Peter's Hospital that blood donations were needed ASAP to help the victims. However, hospital officials asked those who want to donate to head to a blood donation center instead of the hospital.

Contact Bloodworks Northwest if you wish to donate. They have several locations across Puget Sound.

By 4:00 p.m., Bloodworks said the immediate need had been met, but that donations over the next five days would help meet any needs through the holidays.