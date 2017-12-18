× Alaska Airlines offers temporary reduced fares between Seattle-Portland after train accident, I-5 closure

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines announced Monday that it will dropping its fares between Seattle and Portland for two days in response to the deadly train crash and the closure of southbound I-5.

“We have dropped all fares for today and tomorrow,” Alaska Airlines said in a tweet. “We do have a hiccup on our website, but if you place in cart and checkout, the new lower prices will be there.”

Round-trip flights usually costing over $400 were being offered for about $190.